Hiroshima Day 2020: Know About The History And Significance Of This Day

August 6 is observed as Hiroshima Day. It is a day to remember the usage of a nuclear weapon and its devastating effects on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The incident took place in 1945 and resulted in many deaths and heavy aftermath as well. In memory of all the people who lost their lives, August 6 is remembered as Hiroshima Day.

Hiroshima Day meaning explained

Hiroshima Day Significance

Hiroshima Day is very significant and stands as a reminder of the atrocities that were committed in the final year of World War II,1945. A uranium gun-type bomb named “Little Boy” was dropped on Hiroshima by the United States with the consent of the United Kingdom according to the Quebec Agreement. Another bomb was dropped on August 9 on Nagasaki as well. Both the bombings resulted in about 129,000 to 226,000 deaths. Many scholars believe that it is important to remember the impact of an event as such so that mankind never uses atomic bombs ever again in the future.

Hiroshima Day History

Many scholars believe that at the time of the bombings, Hiroshima was a blooming city that had both industrial and military significance for Japan and it was probably why the Allied forces decided to bomb this city first. Kokura and Nagasaki were the other targets as well on that day. On the day of August 6, Squadron B-29 Enola Gay (bomber jet) took flight for Hiroshima and dropped the bomb. Many people reported having seen a bright flash of light as the atomic bomb detonated.

The bomb had devastating effects. It killed between 90,000-146,000 people on impact. Many people also died the following year due to the effects of burns, radiation sickness, and other injuries. Many scientists report that children in the city are still born with birth defects due to radiation.

It is also reported that post-attack casualties, cancer and leukaemia also increased in the survivors and among the next generation of people, all due to the bombing that took place on that fateful day. Even harsh impact on brain development was found in the people of Japan.

Promo Pic Credit: Alvianus Dengen from Unsplash