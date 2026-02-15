Holashtak 2026: Dates, Meaning, Significance And Things To Avoid Before Holi Celebrations

The holy month of Phalgun started on February 2, 2026. Devotees look forward to this time because it brings two major festivals, Mahashivratri and Holi. One of the most spiritually important periods before Holi is the eight-day phase called Holashtak. People believe this time carries strong spiritual as well as negative energies. Traditionally, families avoid auspicious and ceremonial events during these days, and many choose to stay extra careful.

When is Holashtak in 2026?

According to Hindu scriptures, Holashtak starts on Ashtami (the 8th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun and continues until Phalgun Purnima (the full moon day), which falls on the day of Holika Dahan.

In 2026, Holashtak will begin on February 24 and end on March 3, aligning with the day of Holika Dahan.

People believe that the spiritual preparations for Holi begin from Basant Panchami itself. In Ujjain, devotees offer gulal to Baba Mahakal from Basant Panchami until Holi. In many other regions, people also set up the symbolic Holika Dand (Holika pole) on this day, which signals the start of Holi rituals.

What is Holashtak?

Religious belief says that the demon king Hiranyakashipu declared himself a god and forced his son Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, to give up his faith. When Prahlad refused, Hiranyakashipu tortured him for eight days to weaken his devotion. This period of intense suffering led to the tradition of Holashtak, which represents hardship, faith under pressure, and spiritual testing.

