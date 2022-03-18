Holi 2022: Devotees Celebrate Festival In Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple With Full Fervor

Maintaining the traditional ardour and the essence of the festival, a huge assemblage was seen at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on the occasion of Holi. The crowd was seen in great enthusiasm in the temple. Devotees in large gatherings were seen holding colours and sweets in their hands. While the assemblage stood in long queues for a glimpse of the almighty, priests at the temple were seen playfully throwing colours on the assemblage.

Mathura is believed to have a long history and importance behind the festival of Holi. As India celebrated the festival of colours, a huge crowd of people were seen waiting for their turns to play Holi with 'Banke Bihari'

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: #Holi celebrations underway at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district. pic.twitter.com/DxFOZncA9F — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2022

Holi in Mathura

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha’s town Barsana from Nandgaon in Mathura to celebrate the festival with her. However, Barsana, a small town is situated approximately 42 km from Mathura. It is famous for its Lathmar Holi celebration. Women run after men with ‘lathis’ or sticks and playfully hit them during this celebration. The men, on the other hand, come prepared with a ‘dhal’ or shield to protect themselves.

The second type in Holi celebration is 'Laddu Maar Holi', this version of Holi is played in Vrindavan, where devotees while standing in the queue witness the laddus thrown by the priests of the temple.

In Barsana, Mathura, and Vrindavan areas, respectively known as the towns of Radha and Krishna, a great number of devotees visit these towns to witness the frenetic Holi celebration. The roads are seen full of colors while people are seen throwing colors over each other enchanting the name of Lord Krishna. This year has also seen witnessing the huge frenzied version of the festival, where people from varied places visit Vrindavan for this grand celebration.

(Image: PTI)