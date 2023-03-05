Holi 2023: Skincare Tips For The Upcoming Festival Of Colours

Who doesn't like to get drenched in the colours of festivity? And what's better than Holi to experience the craze? Since the festival is majorly about colours, it is very important to shield your skin from the harmful chemicals present in them.

Just follow some of these pre-Holi and post-Holi rituals during the festival to protect your face and body.

Pre-Holi skincare rituals

Pre-Holi skincare ritual is very important as it prepares your skin to face the toxins in the colours. These tips may also protect you from potential rashes, irritation and other skin-related issues.

Cleanse your skin

Cleansing your skin will prevent the colours to clog your skin pores and cause acne.

Apply ice cubes

Apply ice cubes to your face. This will help your skin get resistant to the chemicals when colours will be smudged on your face.

Moisturise your skin

Make sure to either oil your skin or moisturise it with a body lotion. It will keep your skin greasy enough for colours to slip off instead of entering your skin pores.

Remember your sunscreen

Don't forget your sunscreen as it can work wonders in guarding your skin against the wrath of the colours. Just apply it a few minutes before stepping out.

Pick organic colours

Another skin-friendly tips is to choose organic colours which won't cause issues like rashes, irritation or acne.

Post-Holi skincare rituals

Once you're done playing Holi, the challenge to save your skin from health problems is even bigger. Check out these post-Holi tips.

Moisturise your skin

Right after you step in to clean yourself, just apply lots of moisturiser. This is because the Holi colours can make your skin extremely dry. Therefore, to maintain your healthy skin just hydrate it with oil or body lotion.

Use a gentle soap

While you are removing the colours, it is recommended that you choose a gentle soap which is not too harsh on your colour-stricken skin.

Try this home remedy

Sometimes a few homemade products can help your skin more than chemical-based ones. Therefore, try mixing two tbsp of sunflower oil, 2 tbsp of lemon juice, and 3 tbsp of coarse sugar. Now apply this mixture to your hands and feet to get rid of the colour. This will keep your skin soft.