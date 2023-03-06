Holi 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share On WhatsApp With Your Close Ones

Who isn't excited to celebrate the colour of festivals? Holi 2023 is here and almost everyone is set to kickstart the celebrations. Being one of the biggest festivals of India, this auspicious day is celebrated by smearing colours on eachother's faces, devouring on various delicacies and having a blast.

Holi 2023 will be celebrated on March 8. And as we all start prepping for the big day, it's very important to keep your near and dear ones in mind. Therefore, here we are with a few meaningful wishes, quotes, messages and more to share with family and friends.

Holi 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages and more