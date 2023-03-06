Holi 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share On WhatsApp With Your Close Ones

Who isn't excited to celebrate the colour of festivals? Holi 2023 is here and almost everyone is set to kickstart the celebrations. Being one of the biggest festivals of India, this auspicious day is celebrated by smearing colours on eachother's faces, devouring on various delicacies and having a blast.
Holi 2023 will be celebrated on March 8. And as we all start prepping for the big day, it's very important to keep your near and dear ones in mind. Therefore, here we are with a few meaningful wishes, quotes, messages and more to share with family and friends.
Holi 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages and more
- Holi is a special time of the year when we remember those we love with colourful splashes of colour and joy.
- Holi is the day when people use colours to express their love to their near and dear ones.
- Here's praying God gives you all the colours of life, the colours of joy, colours of happiness, friendship, and any other colours you wish to paint in your life with.
- Even though I am not with you on this joyous occasion of Holi, I hope you have a day full of love, joy and happiness. Happy Holi.
- May the spirit of Holi bring you happiness, warmth, joy and hope. Happy Holi 2022.
- Red, green, yellow, and blue… The colours of Holi remind me of you. Happy Holi 2022
- On the auspicious day of Holi 2022, may the gods bless us all with good health, wealth, peace, joy, and happiness. A very happy Holi to you and your family.
- Not every day will be as joyful and colourful as today. Keppy smiling and have a great Holi 2022.
- Be a free spirit when it comes to colour. Hope you have a great Holi.
- May this festival of colours bring you joy and inspire you to embark on the next adventure in life with courage and determination.
- Happy Holi 2022! I wish you a colourful day filled with love and happiness.
- Best wishes to you for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish long after. Happy Holi 2022
- Warm greetings to you and your loved ones. May you forget all your worries and enjoy this day to the fullest. Happy Holi.
- Holi is the time to show your love for each other and to renew your friendship. Sending you heartiest love this Holi.
- May the spirit of Holi bring you happiness. The warmth of Holi brings you joy, and the joy of Holi brings you hope. I wish you a joyous Holi!
- Let us make this Holi special by sprinkling the colors of love on one another. Happy Holi to you, my love.
- Even though I am not with you on this joyous occasion of Holi, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I wish you a joyous Holi.
- Holi is the day when people use colors to express their love. It’s time to express your feelings. All of the colors on you represent love! Holi greetings!