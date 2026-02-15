Holi 2026 Calendar: Holashtak, Holika Dhahan, Braj Ki Holi To Rangwali Holi - Know The Dates

Holi is a religious festival celebrated by Hindus across the world. It is the second biggest festival in the Hindu calendar after Diwali.

The places linked to the life of Lord Krishna are known as the Braj region. Holi celebrations in Braj, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon, and Barsana, are especially famous. Barsana is well known for “Lathmar Holi”, a traditional celebration recognised worldwide. In most parts of India, people celebrate Holi over two days.

The first day is called Jalanewali Holi, when people light the Holi bonfire. People also know this day as Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan. In South India, people refer to Holika Dahan as Kama Dahanam.

The second day is known as Rangwali Holi, when people play with coloured powder and coloured water. The main day of Holi is also called Dhulandi or Dhulendi. Here is a calendar of Holi festivities that are celebrated all over India.

Holashtak

As per the calendar, Holashtak will start this year on the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) in the month of Phalguna, which falls on February 24, 2026. This period will continue until Phalguna Purnima on March 3, 2026. Holi celebrations mainly take place over two days, but people begin preparations eight days in advance. This period is called Holashtak, starting from Phalguna Ashtami during the Shukla Paksha. During these eight days, most temples in Mathura and Vrindavan organise various Holi programmes.

Holi and Holika: date, timing

Holika Dahan, or Choti Holi, is celebrated a day in advance. This year, the day will fall on 3rd March (Tuesday). As per Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat of Purnima Tithi on Holika Dahan begins on 05:55 PM on Mar 02, 2026. The Purnima tithi Ends - 05:07 PM on Mar 03, 2026.

Holi usually falls on the full moon (Purnima) day in the Hindu month of Phalguna (Falgun Maas), usually in March, and marks the beginning of the harvest season. This year, Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4.

Braj ki Holi

Braj Holi 2026 will start on 23 January with Basant Panchami, opening the famous 40-day Rangotsav in the holy land of Lord Krishna. People celebrate this long Holi festival across Vrindavan, Barsana, Mathura and Nandgaon. The festival brings together devotion, colourful customs, meaningful rituals and a rich cultural heritage.

Shri Ji Temple, Barsana, will host Laddu Maar Holi (Phag Nimantran) on Feb 24

People will celebrate Lathmar Holi in Rangili Gali, Barsana, on Feb 25.

Lathmar Holi will take place at Nand Bhawan, Nandgaon, on Feb 26.

Devotees will observe Rangbharni Ekadashi / Foolon Wali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, on Feb 27.

Chhadimar Holi will be celebrated in Gokul on March 1.

Communities will mark Raman Reti Holi / Widow Holi in Gokul and Vrindavan on March 2.

Rang Panchami

According to the Purnimanta Hindu calendar, people celebrate Krishna Paksha Panchami in the month of Chaitra as Ranga Panchami. In some parts of India, communities play Holi on this day. Ranga Panchami usually takes place five days after the main Holi celebrations across the country. In certain temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, Ranga Panchami also marks the grand finale of the Holi festivities.

People celebrate Ranga Panchami with great enthusiasm in many regions of Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain. Large groups of Huriyares (people who play Holi) fill the streets and take part in the colourful celebrations.