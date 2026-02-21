Holi 2026: Simple Hair Care Tips To Keep Your Locks Safe From Colour Damage

Holi 2026: With the festival of colours just around the corner, people are ready to enjoy thandai and splash bright colours on one another. While the celebrations bring great fun, you should also understand how some of these colours can harm your hair. Here are a few simple tips to help you protect your hair from the damage caused by synthetic colours that may be applied to it.

Pre-Holi Hair Care

Oil massage:

If you plan to fully enjoy the Holi celebrations on 25 March, treat your hair to a deep oil massage beforehand. Use coconut, almond, or olive oil. The oil creates a protective layer over your hair, reduces direct contact with harsh colours, and makes them easier to wash out later.

Tie your hair:

Keep your hair tied in a bun or braid to limit its exposure to colours. This helps protect your hair and prevents tangling and breakage.

Brush gently:

You can remove dry colours more easily than wet ones. Gently brush your hair to get rid of the powder, but avoid brushing too hard as it may cause damage.

Post-Holi Hair Care

Rinse thoroughly:

Rinse your hair with lukewarm water before applying shampoo to remove as much colour as possible. This step reduces the need for excess shampoo and prevents dryness. If you never miss Holi celebrations, use a sulphate-free shampoo to cleanse your hair, followed by a hydrating conditioner to restore moisture.

Use a hair mask:

A week after Holi, apply a deep conditioning treatment or hair mask to nourish your hair and repair any damage caused by the colours.

