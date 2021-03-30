Holi Bhai Dooj Wishes And Quotes To Celebrate The Bond Of Siblings

Holi Bhai Dooj is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindu mythology which celebrates the bond between siblings. The day is typically observed a day after Holi is celebrated. On this day, sisters adorn apply Tilak on brother’s forehead and pray to God for their brother’s well being. This year the Holi Bhai Dooj 2021 will be celebrated on March 30. The festival begins on Dwitiya Tithi on March 29 i.e. the day of Holi at 20:54 and ends at 17:27 on Mar 30, 2021. The festival is also celebrated by sharing Holi Bhai Dooj wishes and Holi Bhai Dooj quotes. Ahead of the auspicious festival here is a look at some of the best Happy Holi Bhai Dooj wishes and quotes to share.

Holi Bhai Dooj wishes

You have the most special place in my life. Though maybe distant from each other, but the bond and love for you will never be less. Lots of love and blessings for you on the occasion of Holi Bhai Dooj. READ | Holi Bhai Dooj: Check out the date and history behind this festival

May God bless you with prosperity, health, wealth, happiness throughout your life. Let us pray for each other and wish we stay safe all the time in everything. Best wishes for Holi Bhai Dooj!

I wish you receive infinite happiness and deserving success in your life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Have a memorable and happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2021

May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you infinite joy. May our wonderful relationship get stronger with time and tide. Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2021

You are the best brother one can have on this earth and this makes me feel blessed and protected. I convey to you my thanks on this wonderful occasion of Bhai Dooj. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead my brother. Happy Holi Bhai Dooj!

Holi Bhai Dooj quotes

Bhai Dooj is just an excuse I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking out for you! Happy Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother’s protection for her sister. May this year all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

Dear brother, you are my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make me feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj.

You stand by me when I am alone, you make me feel happy when I am low. Thanks for always being there for me and loving me.Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2021.

We laugh and cry, we play and fight. We share moments of happiness and sorrows. May our bond keep on growing stronger with each passing day. Happy Holi Bhai Dooj wishes to you.

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to promise that no matter what, I will always stand by your side!

Sending you all my love on this special day my dear sister! Happy Holi Bhai Dooj wishes to you.

My dear sister, you have always been there for me in hard times, and I know you will be there for me forever. This message is just to remind you that I love you a lot! Happy Holi Bhai Dooj wishes to you.

