Holidays And Festivals In August 2025: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Friendship Day, Janmashtami And More

The month of August is marked with endless celebrations. From significant festivals to auspicious days, the eighth month of the year is vibrant with a number of significant days. While the Northern part of the country will celebrate Raksha Bandhan, the Southern regions will rejoice in the fervour of Onam, and the Central part of the country will soak in the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Check out the list of special days and festivals upcoming in the month of August.



Major festivals in August

Raksha Bandhan – August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

Representative | Image: Freepik

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie a sacred rakhi on their brothers' wrists, while brothers pledge lifelong protection and often offer gifts. The ritual typically takes place in the late afternoon (Aparahna muhurat) or early evening (Pradosh Kaal).

Janmashtami – August 16, 2025 (Saturday)

This festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. Celebrations include midnight pujas, devotional songs, and Krishna-themed performances.

Hartalika Teej – August 26, 2025 (Tuesday)

Marked especially in the Northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Hartalika Teej involves devotees observing a nirjala vrat (fasting) and worshipping Goddess Parvati for marital bliss and the long life of the husband.

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

A major festival in western and southern India—including Maharashtra and Karnataka—Ganesh Chaturthi honours Lord Ganesha with beautifully decorated idols, public celebrations, and immersion processions (visarjan). The festival typically lasts 11 days and is an experience in itself.

Onam - August 26, 2025 (Tuesday)

Onam representative | Image: Freepik

The 10-day festival is celebrated with great fervour and joy in Kerala. The festival will begin in late August and will continue till early September.

Important days in August

Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Representative | Image: Freepik

A nationwide gazetted holiday, Independence Day marks India’s freedom from British rule in 1947. Schools, institutions, and offices host flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural performances celebrating patriotism and heritage.

Friendship Day - August 3, 2025 (Sunday)

Representative | Image: Freepik