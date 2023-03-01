Holika Dahan 2023: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Muhurat And Other Details

Holika Dahan, which is also known as Chhoti Holi, is almost here and people are waiting with bated breath to get drenched in the festivities. The big day is observed to celebrate the victory of good over evil. According to legend, on this day, demon Holika was killed in the sacred fire while trying to murder her brother Hiranyakashyap's son, Prahalad who was Lord Vishnu's devotee.

On Holika Dahan, people light bonfire after sunset, perform parikrama around it, offer prasad and pray to seek blessings. This festival falls just a day before the main Holi festival. Know, the date, time, puja vidhi, mantras and everything about this auspicious day.

Holika Dahan 2023: Date, time and mahurat

Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7, this year. The Purnima Tithi will start from 4:17 pm on March 6, 2023, and will go on till 6:09 pm on March 7, 2023. The mahurat for Holika Dahan will start from 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm.

Holika Dahan 2023: Puja Rituals

Take a bath before performing the rituals

Sit facing north or east to perform puja

Make Holika and Prahlad's idols using cow dung

Put vermilion and light incense sticks

Offer haldi, coconut and turmeric

After that, perform four and even parikramas around Holika after lighting the fire

Holika Dahan 2023: Holi Mantra

Ahkoota bhayastrayh krita tvam holi baalishayh

atsvaam poojyishyaami bhooti-bhooti pradayineem

Holika Dahan 2023: Holi Bhasm mantra

Vanditasi surendren brahmna shankaren ch

atastvam paahi maa devi! bhooti bhootiprada bhav