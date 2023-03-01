Holika Dahan 2023: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Muhurat And Other Details

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Holika Dahan, which is also known as Chhoti Holi, is almost here and people are waiting with bated breath to get drenched in the festivities. The big day is observed to celebrate the victory of good over evil. According to legend, on this day, demon Holika was killed in the sacred fire while trying to murder her brother Hiranyakashyap's son, Prahalad who was Lord Vishnu's devotee.
On Holika Dahan, people light bonfire after sunset, perform parikrama around it, offer prasad and pray to seek blessings. This festival falls just a day before the main Holi festival. Know, the date, time, puja vidhi, mantras and everything about this auspicious day.
Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7, this year. The Purnima Tithi will start from 4:17 pm on March 6, 2023, and will go on till 6:09 pm on March 7, 2023. The mahurat for Holika Dahan will start from 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm.
Ahkoota bhayastrayh krita tvam holi baalishayh
atsvaam poojyishyaami bhooti-bhooti pradayineem
Vanditasi surendren brahmna shankaren ch
atastvam paahi maa devi! bhooti bhootiprada bhav