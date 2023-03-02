Holika Dahan 2023: Know Significance, Legend Behind Holika And Prahalad

Holika Dahan is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals which is celebrated in March. The big day falls a day before the festival of colours, Holi. It is observed to mark the victory of good over evil as on this day a demon Holika was burned down in a pyre by Lord Vishnu.

This year Holika Dahan is taking place on March 7. Know the significance and legend about this festival.

Holika Dahan 2023: Significance

Holika Dahan or Choti Holi is celebrated one day before the main Holi festival when people play with colours. On Holika Dahan, devotees light and pray to bonfire as it bestows power, prosperity, and wealth. Worshipping fire on this day also a celebration of triumph of good over evil.

People perform parikrama of the pyre and offer coconut, roli, akshat, flowers, raw cotton thread, turmeric, moong dal, batasha, peanuts and gur.

Holika Dahan 2023: Legend

According to Hindu scriptures, Holika Dahan is celebrated to honour the triumph of good over evil which highlights the story of Hiranyakaship and his son Prahlad. The former was a demon who wanted his son to be killed. Hiranyakashyap wanted Prahlad to worship him but he was a devotee of Lord Vishnu.

This led the king to plan his own son's murder with the help of his sister Holika. She had a chunri which could shield her from fire. Therefore, Holika planned to wear the chunri and sit between the flames with Prahlad to kill him. On the main day, while sitting in fire, the kid started praying to Lord Vishnu to save him. As a result, Holika's chunri flew and covered Prahalad, which killed her instead and the latter survived.