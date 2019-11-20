Hollywood Movies To Watch For The Upcoming Christmas Season

The Christmas season is the most wonderful time of the year for the family bond with each other. One way to enjoy this joyful occasion is to binge-watch a couple of movies with your family. Over the years there have been wonderful movies portraying the spirit of Christmas. Here is a list of films you can enjoy with your family.

Must watch movies for the Festive season

Also Read | Hollywood Movies Releasing This Week: Doctor Sleep, Midway, And More

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

This fantasy film released in 2000 saw one of the best performances by Jim Carrey who played the Grinch in the film. The film directed by Ron Howard revolves around a Grinch who loves to live in solitude, outside the fictional town of Whoville. He has immense hatred for the people of the town, and especially hated the joyful vibe of the Christmas season. However, everything changes when a six-year-old girl sets out to reform him.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies To Watch On November 15: Charlie's Angels, Ford V Ferrari & More

The Nightmare Before Christmas

This film is an animated musical film which was made in1993, it had some of the best visuals for its time. The story is about the joy of giving, something Christmas is associated with. The characters in the film are from a fictional world and part of Halloween Town, the protagonist stumbles upon Christmas Town and is enchanted by it. He then abducts Santa Claus. What happens further is what the film is all about.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies To Watch That Are Perfect For Your Next House Party

Last Christmas

The latest film for the Christmas season is the film Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. The movie, directed by Paul Feig, is a love story between Kate, a worker at a Christmas shop who is charmed by Tom. As the days go by the relationship develops. This relationship proves to be one of the best gifts for both of them.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies That Can Teach Viewers The Meaning Of Life

Home Alone

This movie has been a Christmas classic for decades now. This movie was immensely popular in the west and is often watched during Christmas season. The film has a huge fan base in India as well. The adventurous yet comical journey of Kevin managing to keep himself and his house safe from the goons is something everyone in the family can enjoy. The film was released in 1990 and was directed by Chris Columbus.