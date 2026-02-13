India Celebrates National Women’s Day On February 13: Here's How To Make The Day More Special For Your Lady Love

India celebrates National Women’s Day every year on February 13 to honour the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. She was a freedom fighter, a child prodigy and a poet who achieved many historic firsts. This day highlights her key role in India’s independence movement, her strong support for women’s rights, and her contributions in several other fields. National Women’s Day encourages us to recognise women’s achievements across different areas and to promote women’s empowerment, gender equality and leadership.

National Women's Day 2025: History and Significance

In India, National Women’s Day is celebrated in honour of Sarojini Naidu, famously called the Nightingale of India. She was born on February 13, 1879 and became a key leader in India’s freedom struggle. Naidu strongly supported the Indian Nationalist Movement and made history as the first woman President of the Indian National Congress in 1925. She later became the first woman to serve as the governor of an Indian state.

The Indian government marked February 13 as National Women’s Day to recognise Sarojini Naidu’s lifelong dedication to women’s empowerment, social justice, and her powerful literary work that continues to inspire generations.

To make this day truly special, celebrate the women in your life with kind and meaningful gestures. You can write a handwritten note, cook a homemade meal, support women-owned businesses, and plan relaxing moments to show your appreciation.

Here are some simple ways to make the day memorable:

Heartfelt Appreciation: Write a sincere handwritten letter that recognises her strength, achievements, and the importance she holds in your life.

Pamper Her: Arrange a DIY spa day at home or book a calming session so she can relax and recharge.

Acts of Service: Cook her favourite meal, take care of the household chores, or handle the tasks she usually does to give her a proper break.

Meaningful Gifts: Buy gifts from women-owned brands or businesses to support women entrepreneurs.

Inspiring Activity: Watch a film or documentary that highlights inspiring women, or visit an art exhibition that celebrates women’s accomplishments.