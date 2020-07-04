Guru Purnima, commonly known as Vyasa Purnima, is celebrated to honour Ved Vyasa’s birth anniversary. Ved Vyasa is the author of several Hindu epics like The Mahabharata, Vedas, and Puranas. The day is dedicated to academic and spiritual Gurus. The festival is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in countries like India, Bhutan, and Nepal. This festival is celebrated on the full moon day, known as Purnima, which mostly comes in the month of June or July. Guru Purnima was revived by Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the Jain poet and spiritual guru, Shrimad Rajchandra. Here are some of the inspirational Guru Purnima quotes that you must check out. Read on:

Guru Purnima Quotes

Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, Brahma sans his four heads. He is the God Shiva himself in human form. - Brahmanda Puran

Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships. -Sri Guru Pranam

A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others. - Gautam Buddha



Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru. – Adi Shankara

There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru. – Muktananda

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, no one can cross over. - Guru Nanak

My guru said that when he suffers, it brings him closer to God. I have found this, too. – Ram Dass

I bow at his feet constantly, and pray to him, the guru, the true guru, has shown me the way. – Guru Nanak

He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating. – Swami Vivekananda



Guru Purnima celebrates the human ability to rise beyond physical nature, and the Greatness of Adiyogi, who made this possible – Sadhguru

The enemy is a very good teacher. – Dalai Lama

