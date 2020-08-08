International Cat Day 2020: History And Significance About This Day

International Cat Day, also known as World Cat Day is celebrated to focus and celebrate the bond and relation that a cat shares with humans and vice versa. Not only their friendship and bond but also the care and safety they provide is acknowledged on this day. This year, International Cat Day 2020 is celebrated on August 8, 2020.

Also read | Assam floods worsen; 51 wild animals die in Kaziranga National Park

International Cat Day History & Significance

Many scientists for years are trying to find out the mystery and story from where the cat and human relationship evolved. According to a legend, it is said that a wildcat was buried near the corpse of a person who was alive for approx. 9,500 years. And since then humans have had a relationship with these four-legged animals.

According to some scientists, farming or agriculture was being practiced since ancient times. So, with agriculture, a surplus of grain rodents came, and to fight with the rodent infestations, farmers began to domesticate wildcats. And over the years these wild cats evolved as homely pets. The International Cat Day was originally created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animals Welfare to support and safeguard the day for cats. Many countries observe and celebrate International Cat Day on various dates. Russia celebrates International Cat Day on 1 March, United States celebrates it on October29, etc.

Also read | Google AR Animals: How to see 3D Beetles & Ladybugs in your home

How to celebrate International Cat Day 2020?

Generally, people celebrate this day by posting several videos with cats or upload some cute photos of cats and post it on social media acknowledging the International Cat Day 2020. Pictures of pretty and cute cats that went viral via the internet are downloaded by many of them.

People who have pet cats post videos of their cute feline pets to attract other cat lovers.

Cute pictures of cats are available in most of the shops and the internet. People visit a cat cafe, donate to a cat charity, provide shelter to the local animal cat, etc.

Various varieties of cats like Tonkinese, Turkish Van, Himalayan, American Shorthair, Burmilla, Russian Blue, Nebelung, Turkish Angora, Scottish Fold, Siberian, Bengal, Maine Coon, etc., can be adopted on this day to give shelter to these adorable pets.

Also read | Esha Gupta urges fans to look out for helpless animals in need amid Mumbai rains

Also read | Hug Your Cat Day 2020: Netizens celebrate 'fursday' with funny feline pictures