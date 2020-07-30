International Friendship Day Quotes In Hindi To Share With Your Best Friends

International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 each year, to celebrate friendship. It is believed that the day initially started to promote the greeting cards industry. Reportedly, a study of social networking sites shows that a revival of interest in the celebration of this day may have grown with the spread of the Internet, particularly in countries like India, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. Mobile phones, digital communication, and social media have a large contribution in popularizing the custom of celebrating the International Friendship Day. Here are some of the best International Friendship Day Quotes in Hindi that you can send to your loved ones and best friends on this occasion. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

International Friendship Day 2020 quotes in Hindi

जब आप जेल में होंगे, एक अच्छा दोस्त आपको जमानत देने की कोशिश कर रहा होगा। एक बेस्ट फ्रेंड आपके बगल वाली कोठरी में होगा

एक वास्तविक दोस्त के साथ दस मिनट किसी के साथ कम बिताए गए वर्षों की तुलना में बेहतर है

सबसे अच्छे दोस्तों के साथ यही समस्या है। कभी-कभी वे आपको खुद से बेहतर जानते हैं

यही एक सबसे अच्छा दोस्त था: एक दर्पण पकड़ो और अपना दिल दिखाओ

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

सोलमेट हमेशा एक साथ रहते हैं। पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड को आसानी से भुला दिया जाता है। सबसे अच्छे दोस्त हमेशा आपके साथ रहते हैं

सबसे अच्छे दोस्त हैं मुश्किल लोगों को ढूंढना, मुश्किल होना और बिना जीना असंभव। वे वे लोग हैं जिन्हें आप जीवन नामक यात्रा में इतनी आसानी से मिल जाते हैं

वह खुद को मुझसे बेहतर जानती थी। लेकिन फिर, क्या यह सबसे अच्छा दोस्त नहीं है?

मैं 100 अच्छे नियमित दोस्तों की बजाय 1 अद्भुत सबसे अच्छा दोस्त होगा। यह मात्रा के बारे में नहीं है, यह गुणवत्ता के बारे में है

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

मित्र आपके परिवार के लिए माफी माँगने का तरीका है

यदि आपके जीवनकाल में दो दोस्त हैं, तो आप भाग्यशाली हैं। यदि आपके पास एक अच्छा दोस्त है, तो आप भाग्यशाली से अधिक हैं

आगे बढ़ो और शिकायत करो। यही कारण है कि आपके पास हमेशा के बाद एक सबसे अच्छा दोस्त है

सच्चे दोस्त हमेशा आत्मा में एक साथ होते हैं

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now