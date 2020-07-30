International Friendship Day Status That You Can Share On Social Media

International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 each year. Mobile phones, digital communication and social media have a large contribution in popularizing the custom of celebrating International Friendship Day. So here are some of the best International Friendship Day status that you can upload online to show your friends how much they mean to you-

International Friendship Day status to upload

Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.

Just the other day we were running around in diapers, now here we are years later and still good friends. Know that you are cherished. Happy Friendship day.

True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost.

A single candle can illuminate an entire room. A true friend lights up an entire lifetime. Thanks for the bright lights of your friendship.

You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.

It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day.

Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art. It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival.

Friendship is a priceless gift, That cannot be bought or sold. But the value is far greater, Than a mountain of gold. Happy Friendship Day.

I recall the days we invest together. The talks in the canteen, weekend films and biking by the shore. Now we are way, I miss these days. Permit’s catch up shortly.

It is very difficult to express my feeling for you in just a few words. You are special and the most beautiful thing that happened to me. Though I may not show my feeling but still love you all very much. Here’s wishing all my friends a Happy Friendship Day

Nothing is nicer than having someone who APPRECIATES you in the smallest things. ACCEPTS you in times of hardships. COMFORTS you when you’re troubled, LOVES you no matter what and is Simply HAPPY for having you in their life.

Time and distance are important between friends. When a friend is in your heart, they remain there forever. I may be busy but I assure you You are always in my heart! Because you are my best friend. Happy Friendship Day

