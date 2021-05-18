International Museum Day Quotes And Wishes You Can Share With Family And Friends

Quick links:
The International Museum Day is celebrated each year on May 18. The first International Museum Day was held on May 18, 1977, by the International Council of Museums. Over the years, International Museum Day has become increasingly popular and is celebrated all around the world. As per the ICOM, 129 countries took part in the International Museum Day, held in 2012. We have compiled a list of International Museum Day quotes and wishes you can send to your colleagues, family or friends.
International museum day was first held in 1977 and it gained attention since. In 2009, almost 20,000 museums participated in the International Museum Day. The events were held in more than 90 countries that year. The very next year, 98 countries were a part of the International Museum Day celebration, while in 2011, 100 countries joined the celebration. In 2011, the poster of the International Museum Day was translated into 37 languages. In 2012, 129 countries were a part of it, with almost 30,000 museums taking part in the celebration.
On #InternationalMuseumDay,Join our webinar with distinguished speakers Prof. Manvi Seth,@sachchibaat09, @amitkarna, Dr. Tathagata Neogi & Dr. Bessie Cecil on ‘Reimagining Museum & Culture Study Programs to Create New Pathways to the Future' Register Here:https://t.co/Setc7XBvgm pic.twitter.com/DBWEF9Jdqr— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) May 16, 2021
Invitation: Attend an online seminar on"Collection Make Connections"organized by @SciMuseumDelhi a unit of @ncsmgoi @MinOfCultureGoI #InternationalMuseumDay pic.twitter.com/zAHr5D18fm— National Council of Science Museums-NCSM (@ncsmgoi) May 17, 2021