International Museum Day Quotes And Wishes You Can Share With Family And Friends

The International Museum Day is celebrated each year on May 18. The first International Museum Day was held on May 18, 1977, by the International Council of Museums. Over the years, International Museum Day has become increasingly popular and is celebrated all around the world. As per the ICOM, 129 countries took part in the International Museum Day, held in 2012. We have compiled a list of International Museum Day quotes and wishes you can send to your colleagues, family or friends.

International Museum Day History

International museum day was first held in 1977 and it gained attention since. In 2009, almost 20,000 museums participated in the International Museum Day. The events were held in more than 90 countries that year. The very next year, 98 countries were a part of the International Museum Day celebration, while in 2011, 100 countries joined the celebration. In 2011, the poster of the International Museum Day was translated into 37 languages. In 2012, 129 countries were a part of it, with almost 30,000 museums taking part in the celebration.

On #InternationalMuseumDay,Join our webinar with distinguished speakers Prof. Manvi Seth,@sachchibaat09, @amitkarna, Dr. Tathagata Neogi & Dr. Bessie Cecil on ‘Reimagining Museum & Culture Study Programs to Create New Pathways to the Future' Register Here:https://t.co/Setc7XBvgm pic.twitter.com/DBWEF9Jdqr — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) May 16, 2021

International Museum Day Quotes

“Don’t go to a museum with a destination. Museums are wormholes to other worlds. They are ecstasy machines. Follow your eyes to wherever they lead you…and the world should begin to change for you.” – Jerry Saltz

“A museum is a place where one should lose one’s head.” – Renzo Piano

“A museum has to renew its collection to be alive, but that does not mean we give on important old works.” – David Rockefeller

“A visit to a museum is a search for beauty, truth, and meaning in our lives. Go to museums as often as you can.”– Maira Kalman

“The only way to understand painting is to go and look at it.''

And if out of a million visitors there is even one to whom art means something, that is enough to justify museums.” – Pierre-Auguste Renoir

“I love doing normal things … I also love to go to art and history museums.” – Christina Aguilera

“A painting in a museum probably hears more foolish remarks than anything else in the world.” – Edmond De Goncourt

“Nobody ever flunked a science museum.” – Frank Oppenheimer

“Murals in restaurants are on a par with the food in museums.” – Peter De Vries

Happy International Museum Day Wishes

It’s not a museum. It’s not a place of artefacts; it’s a place of ideas. Happy International Museum Day!

The best introduction to art is to stroll through a museum. The more art you see, the more you’ll learn to define your own taste. Happy International Museum Day!

That’s why we have the Museum, Matty, to remind us of how we came, and why: to start fresh, and begin a new place from what we had learned and carried from the old. Happy International Museum Day!

Real museums are places where Time is transformed into Space. Happy International Museum Day!

The primary purpose of the Museum is to help people enjoy, understand, and use the visual arts of our time. Happy International Museum Day!

