International Tea Day Date, Significance, History And Quotes To Share With Friends

Internation Tea Day is celebrated all over the world to draw light on the amount of impact the tea trade has brought to the workers and the farmers. Seeing the progress Asian countries were making in the World Tea Industry, the United Nations General Assembly declared May 21st as the International Tea Day.

International Tea Day 2021 date

International Tea Day is annually celebrated on May 21st.

International Tea day history

Tea has many health benefits due to its anti-inflammatory & antioxidant properties.



On Thursday's first #InternationalTeaDay, find out more about one of the world's oldest beverages. https://t.co/EfW1b5J6zk pic.twitter.com/d2K1iARvOL — United Nations (@UN) May 21, 2020

In the year 2019, the UN General Assembly decided to celebrate International Tea Day on May 21st annually. The assembly stated that the day will promote and nurture collective initiatives to carry out activities in support of sustainable tea production and consumption, as well as raise awareness of tea's relevance in the battle against hunger and poverty.

International Tea day Significance

The goal of International Tea Day is to increase awareness of tea's long history and cultural and economic importance around the world. The day's purpose is to promote and nurture collective actions to execute initiatives in support of sustainable tea production and consumption, as well as to increase awareness of tea's relevance in the battle against hunger and poverty.

Since 2005, tea-producing countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, and Tanzania have commemorated December 15 as International Tea Day. International Tea Day strives to bring governments and citizens throughout the world's attention to the impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers, and has been related to calls for price supports and fair trade.

International Tea Day 2020 quotes

"My dear, if you could give me a cup of tea to clear my muddle of a head I should better understand your affairs." -Charles Dickens “Drink Your Tea Slowly and Reverently, As if It Is the Axis on Which the World Earth Revolves – Slowly, Evenly, With out Speeding Towards the Future.” – Thich Nhat Hanh, the Miracle of Mindfulness You Can By no means Get a Cup of Tea Giant Sufficient or a Guide Lengthy Sufficient to Go well with Me.” – C.S. Lewis "The path to heaven passes through a teapot." -Ancient Proverb “Tea Is Just like the Entire World in a Small Cup.” – Zhanna Koiviola "Each cup of tea represents an imaginary voyage." -Catherine Douzel "The music of tea is the melody that soothes me." -Morgan Christiansen "Wouldn't it be dreadful to live in a country where they didn't have tea?" -Noel Coward "Thank God for tea! What would the world do without tea? How did it exist? I am glad I was not born before tea." - Reverend Sydney Smith

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK