International Womens Day 2023: Know Date, History And Theme

International Women's Day 2023 is not far away. The special day is celebrated every year to honour the contribution of women in the society and spread the message of women empowerment. The global day is recognised to address and eradicate gender bias.

On this day, a lot of workplaces, schools and organisations hold events to celebrate women. People plan speeches, activities, summits and more in regards with the same. For the unversed, the history and significance of the Internatinal Women's Day, dates back to 20th century. Know more about the important day dedicated to women.

International Women's Day 2023: Date

Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. It was declared a national Holiday early in the 20th century.

International Women's Day 2023: History

International Women's Day was initially called National Women's Day which was observed in US for the first time on February 28, 1909. It was celebrated to recognise the protests and struggles of women in New York's 1908 garment workers' strike. The protest ignited because women were being made to work under harsh conditions.

Meanwhile, in 1945, there was an agreement called The United Nations Charter which was signed to acknowledge the gender equality. Later in March 8, 1977 UN General Assembly made the International Women's Day a global holiday.

International Women's Day 2023: Theme

Every year days like the International Women's Day have special themes. This year, according to the United Nations, the theme is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality". Going by the name, the theme talks about the importance of technological innovation to achieve gender bias.

Promoting the use of technology in women may result in more creative solutions over all. Women can not just think more innovate ideas but will also be able to take care of their needs better. Therefore, the whole theme was decided with a view of gender equality.