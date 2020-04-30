International Workers Day Wishes To Share On This Day Of Significance

May 1 is marked as International Labour Day to celebrate the working class. In India, the day is also known as Antarrashtriya Sharmik Diwas or Kamgar Din. The origin of the International Workers' Day dates back to the 19th century in the US when there were revolutions. In India, the day was first celebrated in the year 1923 in Chennai (former Madras) by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. The movement was started with the intention that the government should grant workers a national holiday. The day represents the hard work and dedication that the workers put in their jobs. Listed below are the wishes you can share on International Workers' Day.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Lottery GaneshLaxmi Gaurav Results 5 PM 30.04.2020 Thursday

International Workers Day Wishes

Labour Day marks not just the triumph of worker’s spirit but a renewal of fertile goddess of creativity and human dignity. Wishing You Happy Labour Day

Labour is the ladder through which human dignity and creative excellence are expressed. Happy Labour Day

A worker is a creator and a great asset to every nation. Happy Worker’s Day

True liberty lies in hard work. Rest has meaning in diligence. Happy Labour Day

Celebrate workers; celebrate the existence and growth of every nation. Happy Workers’ day

The power of workers’ solidarity is the unstoppable wave that creates a change in any country. Workers rule every nation. Happy worker’s day

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Lottery Surbhi Mangal Results 4:30 PM 30.04.2020 Thursday

Men that live without labour live in solitary and with no dignity and true independence. Happy Labour Day

Mount the tent of celebration, Lift the hands of labour across the oceans, For workers who build the great city. Happy Labour Day

The heads that uplift human dignity carry the cross, And deserve the crown of excellence, Workers are kings of every nation. Happy Labour Day

Celebrate and enjoy Labour Day, Spend it in the company of our heroes, Who build our nation with their sweat. Happy Labour Day

The man who does nothing is a true slave to idleness. Labour leads to dignified men. Happy Labour Day

I salute you on this May Day for your hard work; I celebrate you for building our nation. Happy Worker’s day

You toil day and night in your labour; may you flourish all your days of hard work. Happy May Day

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Lottery Sayadri DeepLaxmi Results 5:15 PM 30.04.2020 Thursday

Neither silver nor gold was the ransom for our living standard; congratulations, your sweat paid the price. Happy Labour Day

Fruits of your labour are like rains that fertilise the land of our productive development. Happy Labour Day

Labour brings self-esteem; an idle man is disgraceful.

May your May Day blossom like a Wild May Flower. Happy May Day

May the sun of this new May Day brighten your life with rays of hope, joy and happiness. Happy Labour Day

Workers deserve their rests; may you receive beautiful bloom this Worker’s Day. Happy May Day

The freedom of an inferior man is idleness; true liberty comes with labour and dignity. Happy May Day

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Lottery Maha GajLaxmi Guru Results 4:45 PM 30.04.2020 Thursday