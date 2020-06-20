International Yoga Day Messages In English To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe every year on June 21. The day came into existence in the year 2015 and ever since then, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day. Many people across the globe gather on this day and hold yoga retreats, performing various asanas, meditate, or simply acknowledge the day through various status or wishes. Listed below are some of the International Yoga Day messages in English.

READ:No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Mizoram In 24 Hrs

International Yoga Day Messages In English

READ:Hindu Rao Hospital Staffer Dies Of COVID-19, 78 Tested Positive So Far

"You cannot Always Control what goes on Outside,

But you can Always Control what goes on inside…’

**Best Wishes for International Yoga Day**"

"Yoga Teaches Us to cure what need not be Endured and Endure what cannot be cured.

Wishing You

**Happy International Yoga Day**"

"Yoga is Like Music.

The Rhythm of the Body,

The Melody of the Mind and

Harmony of the Soul Creates the Symphony of Life.

!!Have a Good and Healthy World Yoga Day!!"

"Yoga Allows You to Rediscover a Sense of Wholeness on Your Life,

Where you do not Feel like You are Constantly Trying to Fit Broken Pieces Together.

**Happy World Yoga Day**"

"Laughter Yoga Combines Laughter with Yoga Breathing Exercises

It is Perfect Way to Laugh and get Exercise at the Same Time.

It Approaches Laughter as Body Exercise so It’s Easy to Laugh even you are Depressed or in a Bad Mood.

!!Have a Laughing International Yoga Day!!"

READ:COVID-19 Death Toll In Assam Rises To 9, Tally Climbs To 4,904

"Yoga is the Setting of the Mind into Silence. When the Mind has Settled,

We are established in Our Essential Nature, Which is Unbounded Consciousness.

Our Essential Nature is Usually Overshadowed by the Activity of the Mind.

**Happy World Yoga Day**"

"When the Breath Wanders the Mind also is Unsteady

But when the Breath is Calmed the Mind Too will be still, and the Yogi Achieves Long Life,

Therefore, one should learn to Control the Breath.

!!Happy International Yoga Day!!"

"A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves. ---------Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day--"

"Yoga is about awakening.

Yoga is about creating a life that brings more beauty and

More love into the world.

!!Make your life Beautiful on this International Yoga Day!!"

"Sun salutations can energize and warm you,

Even on the darkest,

Coldest winter day.

**Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year**"

"When you inhale,

you are taking the strength from God.

When you exhale,

it represents the service you are giving to the world.

--My best wishes for World Yoga Day--"

“Yoga is not about Touching Your Toes.

It’s about Unlocking Your Ideas about what You want,

Where You Think You can Go,

And How will You Achieve

when You get there”.

**Happy International Yoga Day**"