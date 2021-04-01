Is April Fool's Day A Federal Day In The United States? Check The Holidays List 2021

April Fool's Day is an exciting day celebrated on April 1st across the world. Typically, people play lighthearted pranks with their loved ones on this day as a way to celebrate it. The tradition varies according to cultures around the world. Although its inception is still a mystery, over the years it has created a storm worldwide to the point that partakers actually look forward to it coming around as though it's a fun festival.

Is April Fool's Day a Federal Holiday in the United States?

The fun events following the day are especially of prominence in the United States. Having said that, April Fool's Day is not considered a federal holiday in the country although it's still celebrated in a loud and proud manner. Accordingly, in other parts of the world as well, April Fool's Day holiday is not counted but is considered a fun day where job-goers are usually let loose and allowed to have leisure and fun-filled day. According to Holidays list 2021, the closest date to have been considered a holiday in many parts of the world is Good Friday that falls on April 2nd.

Today, with the advent of social media and the rise of digital consumption, April Fool's Day has become more renowned than before. Large cooperations participate in making this day livelier by conducting fun events over the Internet. The ritual of playing practical pranks in the household has now elevated to a larger digital space, making it even more fun.

Though there are many tales associated with the roots of this day and even more varying theories stating why it is celebrated the way it is, some scholars believe that April Fools' Day dates back to 1582 during the time France switched to the Gregorian calendar from the Julian calendar, as ordered by the Council of Trent in 1563.

In the Julian calendar or the Hindu calendar, the new year began around April 1 with the spring equinox whereas the Gregorian calendar considered January 1 as the beginning of a new year. People who hadn't realised the switch in the calendars and continued to celebrate New Years on April 1 became subject to pranks, remaining a standing joke for centuries together.

Image Source: Shutterstock