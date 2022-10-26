Is Bhai Dooj 2022 Today Or Tomorrow? Know Bhai Dooj Date, Shubh Muhurat & Other Details

The festival of Bhai Dooj is marked annually after Diwali to celebrate the precious bond between a brother and sister. The occasion is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, sisters pray for a healthy, long, prosperous life for their brothers while performing the 'tika' ceremony. In return, the brothers present them with gifts and also vow to protect and support them. Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated both on Wednesday, October 26 as well as Thursday, October 27.

Bhai Dooj 2022 date: When will Bhai Dooj be celebrated?

The second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha is falling on two dates this year- October 26 and October 27. It will begin at 02:43 pm on October 26 (Wednesday) and continue till 12:45 pm on Thursday.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Owing to this instance, Bhai Dooj also came to be known as Yama Dwitiya.

Many also believe that Lord Krishna visited his sister, Subhadra, on this day after slaying Narakasura. Subhadra heartily welcomed her brother and adorned him with a 'tika' on his forehead and hence Bhai Dooj is celebrated.

