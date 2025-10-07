Is Diwali 2025 On October 20 Or 21? Check Out Exact Date, Puja Timing, And More

Diwali, the sacred festival of lights, represents the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is one of the most beloved festivals in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with great joy across India and around the world.

In 2025, the main day of Diwali, known as Deepavali or Lakshmi Puja, is expected to fall on either Monday, 20 October, or Tuesday, 21 October, depending on the exact timing of the Amavasya Tithi (new moon day).

Exact Date of Diwali 2025

According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya tithi this year spans both 20 and 21 October. It starts at 3:44 PM on 20 October and ends at 5:54 PM on 21 October 2025. Due to this overlap, different cities will celebrate Diwali on different dates.

As per the panchang, Lakshmi Puja will be held on Monday, 20 October 2025.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Duration: 1 hour 11 minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM

Dhanteras will fall on Saturday, 18 October 2025, while Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas and Hanuman Puja will take place on Sunday, 19 October. Narak Chaturdashi, Tamil Deepavali, and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on 20 October 2025. Diwali Snan and Diwali Devpuja will be on 21 October. Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, and Bhai Dooj along with Chitragupta Puja will be observed on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

Importance of Amavasya Tithi