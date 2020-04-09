Is Good Friday A National Holiday? Know The Significance Of The Day And Other Details

Good Friday is a holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. The festival is mostly observed during Holy Week on Friday, preceding Easter Sunday and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday. Many people wonder if Good Friday is a national holiday. Here is the answer to it.

Also Read | Hope My Report Card Also Shows Good Fridays: Kunal Kemmu

Is Good Friday a national holiday?

Yes, Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in India. It commemorates the final hours of Jesus' life, his crucifixion, and death, as described in the Christian bible. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.

Also Read | A Dog Named 'Jesus' Was Rescued By Firefighters On Good Friday. Here's The Full Story

How do people celebrate Good Friday national noliday

To celebrate Good Friday, the Christian population in India attend special church services or pray on the festival, however, some people also fast or abstain from meat on this day. Christians also hold parades or open-air plays to portray the last days and hours of Jesus' life in some areas of India. As per reports, Good Friday is a day of sadness, in which churches are empty and dark and services are held in the afternoon. Churches in India have a bitter drink prepared from leaves, vinegar, and other ingredients and is given to everyone to taste after the service.

Also Read | Hope My Report Card Also Shows Good Fridays: Kunal Kemmu

Also Read | A Dog Named 'Jesus' Was Rescued By Firefighters On Good Friday. Here's The Full Story