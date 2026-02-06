Is Holi 2026 On March 3 Or 4? Know Here

Holi is one of the most important and vibrant Hindu festivals, celebrated with great excitement and happiness. Across most Indian states, people celebrate Holi over two days. The first day, called Holika Dahan, Jalawali Holi, or Chhoti Holi, involves worshipping Holika and lighting a bonfire in her honour. The second day, known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, marks the main celebration, where people play with dry gulaal and coloured water.

Holi Will Be On March 3 or 4 this year?

According to Drik Panchang, people will observe Holika Dahan on Tuesday evening, March 3, 2026, and celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The Purnima tithi will begin on March 2, 2026, at 05:55 PM and end on March 3, 2026, at 05:07 PM.

The festival takes place around the Full Moon (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which usually comes in late February or March. In Hindu tradition, a tithi refers to a lunar day, and Purnima marks the 15th tithi, also known as the full moon day. People celebrate Holi on this auspicious occasion, which encourages renewal, community bonding, and joyful festivities.

Holi represents the arrival of spring and the departure of winter. It also serves as a harvest festival, observed on the evening of Purnima in Phalguna.

Holi celebrates the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. In contrast, Holika Dahan comes from the Indian myth of Hiranyakashyap trying to kill his son Prahlad with the help of his daughter, Holika. Prahlad survived, while Holika was burned, symbolising the triumph of devotion and righteousness.