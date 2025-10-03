Is Karwa Chauth 2025 On October 9 Or 10? Know Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat And More

Karwa Chauth is a sacred Hindu festival widely observed in North India. It honours the bond between husband and wife and upholds the purity of marriage. The festival takes place on the fourth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Kartik, shortly after Navratri in the Hindu calendar.

It is also called Karak Chaturthi, where ‘Karwa’ or ‘Karak’ refers to the clay pot used to offer water to the moon, known as ‘Argha’. On this day, a wife observes a strict fast without food or water, praying for her husband’s long and healthy life. She ends the fast only after sighting the moon and making the offering.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date and Timings

Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and is observed in the Hindu month of Kartik during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi.

In 2025, it will be observed on Friday, 10 October. The Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurta will take place from 5:58 PM to 7:11 PM, while the fast will begin at 6:08 AM and end at 8:36 PM, as per drikpanchang.com. The moonrise on Krishna Dashami, which signals the end of the fast, is expected at 8:36 PM.

History and significance of Karwa Chauth 2025