Is Makar Sankranti 2026 On January 14 Or 15? Check Out Exact Date

There is some uncertainty about the date of Makar Sankranti this year because the Sun enters Capricorn on January 14, the same day as Shattila Ekadashi. Some people are suggesting that they will celebrate Makar Sankranti on January 15. Here’s what we know.

According to the Drik Panchang, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14, on the Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. The auspicious time on this day runs from 3:13 pm to 5:45 pm, while the Maha Punya Kaal lasts from 3:13 pm to 4:57 pm. The most favourable moment of Makar Sankranti occurs at 3:13 pm. Performing worship and making donations during this period brings special blessings from the Sun God.

Reports suggest that January 14 remains the most auspicious day for bathing, charity, and worship on Makar Sankranti. The favourable time begins in the morning, allowing devotees to give charity throughout the day. Donating rice on January 15, which falls on the Dwadashi tithi, grants the combined spiritual benefits of both Makar Sankranti and Dwadashi. Devotees may offer Khichdi to the deities on January 16 or 17 and then consume the Prasad.

This may vary from individual beliefs.

People across the country celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti with great joy and enthusiasm. On this day, devotees wake up during Brahma Bela and clean their homes thoroughly. After completing daily chores, they take a bath using water mixed with Ganga water. If possible, they bathe in the river Ganga or in a nearby lake. They then purify themselves by sipping water and wearing yellow clothes.

