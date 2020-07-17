Is Nelson Mandela Day Public Holiday? Know Its Significance And Celebration Details

Nelson Mandela Day or commonly known as Mandela Day is observed on July 18, every year. It is an annual international celebration to honour Nelson Mandela, former South African president who was an anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader and philanthropist. The Mandela Day was officially announced by the United Nations in November 2009 with the first Mandela Day held on July 18, 2009. However, other organisations began celebrating the notable day on July 18, 2009. Nelson Mandela is not a public holiday. Read ahead and know why.

Is Nelson Mandela Day a public holiday?

The Nelson Mandela Day is not meant to be a public holiday but it is a day where people are expected to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela, and his values, through volunteering and community service. This significant day is a global call to action that praises the idea that each individual has the potential to transform the world. And also the ability to make an impact. On this day in 2009, the 46664 concerts and the Nelson Mandela Foundation invited the global community to join them in support of an official Mandela Day.

Why is Mandela Day 67 minutes?

Nelson Mandela spent 67 years of his life to make the world a better place. He fought for social justice and people. Thus, the 67 years of his struggle is transformed in 67 minutes. One minute for each year is honoured to be spent doing something good. As per a statement presented by the Mandela Foundation on Mandela's behalf, it says, "We would be honoured if such a day can serve to bring together people around the world to fight poverty and promote peace, reconciliation and cultural diversity". The Mandela Day campaign's official message reads, "Nelson Mandela has fought for social justice for 67 years. We're asking you to start with 67 minutes".

July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela Day as it also marks the former president's birthday. The first Nelson Mandela Day was celebrated on July 18, 2009, which marked his 91st birthday. On this day, a series of educational, art exhibit, fund-raising and volunteer events leading up to a concert at Radio City Music Hall on July 18 were organised by the 46664 concerts and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

