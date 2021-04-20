Is Ram Navami A National Holiday? List Of States Where Banks & Offices Will Remain Closed

Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated twice every year. Ram Navami is celebrated on the 9th day of Navaratri and the day has a significance of its own. Here is more information about whether Ram Navami is a national holiday in India or not.

Ram Navami 2021 date

This year, Ram Navami 2021 date falls on April 21st, 2021.

Is Ram Navami a national holiday?

Ram Navami is a national holiday in India. Stated below are the states where government offices and banks will remain closed on account of Ram Navami. Check list below.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands,

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Chandigarh

Daman and Diu

Gujarat

Himachal Pradesh

Haryana

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Punjab

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Telangana

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Banks in most parts of the nation will remain closed on account of Ram Navami. However, there are states where Ram Navami is not observed as a holiday. The list of states where Ram Navami is not a holiday are:

West Bengal

Assam

Goa

Jammu and Kashmir

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Kerala

Lakshadweep

Manipur

Meghalaya

Nagaland

Arunachal Pradesh

Mizoram

Puducherry

Tamil Nadu

Ram Navami history and Ram Navami significance

Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. The Hindu scriptures mention that Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Ram Navami signifies the victory of goodness over evil and the establishment of the Dharma to beat the Adharma.

On this day, Hindus spend the day reciting Rama Katha or reading stories of Rama like the epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking the infant Rama's miniature statues, washing it and dressing it up, then putting it in a cradle.

Some also organize social activities and community meals. Some mark Vrata (fasting) this day. Some people also indulge in charity and feed children and poor.

Ram Navami 2021 wishes

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your family.

May the divine grace of Lord Ram always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

May Lord Ram Bless You With Peace and Virtue on Ram Navami and Always… Happy Ram Navami!

Image credits: Shutterstock