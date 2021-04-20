Is Ram Navami A National Holiday? List Of States Where Banks & Offices Will Remain Closed

Quick links:
Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated twice every year. Ram Navami is celebrated on the 9th day of Navaratri and the day has a significance of its own. Here is more information about whether Ram Navami is a national holiday in India or not.
Ram Navami is a national holiday in India. Stated below are the states where government offices and banks will remain closed on account of Ram Navami. Check list below.
Banks in most parts of the nation will remain closed on account of Ram Navami. However, there are states where Ram Navami is not observed as a holiday. The list of states where Ram Navami is not a holiday are:
Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. The Hindu scriptures mention that Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Ram Navami signifies the victory of goodness over evil and the establishment of the Dharma to beat the Adharma.
On this day, Hindus spend the day reciting Rama Katha or reading stories of Rama like the epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking the infant Rama's miniature statues, washing it and dressing it up, then putting it in a cradle.
Some also organize social activities and community meals. Some mark Vrata (fasting) this day. Some people also indulge in charity and feed children and poor.