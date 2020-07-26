Karisma Kapoor's Shares 'regular Rainy Afternoon' Picture; Asks Fans To Guess The Song

Karisma Kapoor recently shared a throwback picture of her from the movie Rakshak. The actor is seen standing near a door with the background of water. This look was donned by Karisma Kapoor during the song Sundara Sundara from Rakshak.

Karisma Kapoor is seen wearing a brown coloured skirt with a red halter neck top. The actor is seen sporting a braided ponytail and dark lip colour. She is seen wearing brown coloured wedges to complete her look. The actor shared the post with the caption, “Just a regular rainy afternoon ðŸ§¡ðŸ¤Ž Any guesses which song this is from ?? #flashbackfriday #guessinggameðŸ”›”.

Fans in huge number praised the picture by dropping beautiful comments and remembering scenes of Karisma Kapoor in Rakshak. Several users quickly replied to Karisma's question saying the still is from the song Sundara Sundara of the movie Rakshak. Actor Athiya Shetty also shared some memories from Rakshak sets as she wrote, "sundara sundara... I remember being on set in total awe of you! ♥ï¸" Take a look at how fans reacted to Karisma Kapoor's Instagram picture.

More about Rakshak

Rakshak is an action thriller film directed by Ashok Honda, starring Sunil Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Raghuvaran, Sonali Bendre, Alok Nath, and Aruna Irani. It is a remake of the Tamil film Honest Raj. The music of Rakshak topped the charts for several weeks and Shehar Ki Ladki and Sundara Sundara still enjoy popularity and has gained a cult status in the music industry.

Karisma Kapoor shares a picture with real Cheetah

Karisma Kapoor has been playing the guessing game with her fans for quite a long now. The actor in the recent past shared a picture with a cheetah. In the picture, Karisma Kapoor is seen in a jeep with a real cheetah standing on the jeep's bonnet. She explained in the caption that the cheetah was a real one and no VFX was used. She further wrote, "And yes I was scared yet mesmerised at the same timeðŸ˜„ðŸ¥° Guess the film #guessinggameðŸ”› #flashbackfriday Hint ~ shot in South Africa". [sic]

What's on the work front for Karisma Kapoor?

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut with Mentalhood in March 2020. Directed by Karishma Kohli, the series also started Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, and Shruti Seth. Kapoor essays the character of Meira Sharma in the show. She is set to star next in S. Ramanathan's directorial venture Zamaanat: And Justice for All. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Anupam Kher. Karisma Kapoor will be seen playing the character of Kajol in the film.

