Karwa Chauth 2025: Story Behind The Festival That Every Married Woman Recites On The Auspicious Day

Every year, Hindu devotees celebrate Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, by reciting age-old legends that hold deep meaning even today. This year, the festival will be observed across India on October 10. The celebration remains incomplete without the recitation of the Karwa Chauth story. In the evening, many married women, dressed beautifully like brides, gather to narrate the Karwa Chauth Katha (story). Women mainly observe the fast to honour and connect with the divine spirit of Goddess Parvati, who herself fasted to win Lord Shiva as her beloved husband.

What is the story of Karwa Chauth?

According to Sputnik News, the origin of Karwa Chauth is linked to a woman named Karva Devi. Her husband was attacked by a crocodile while bathing in a river. Showing immense courage, Karva rescued him from the crocodile’s jaws. When Yama, the god of death, came to claim her husband, Karva refused to let him go. Impressed by her devotion, Yama blessed her and extended her husband’s life.

Another legend connected to this festival tells the story of Princess Savitri, who married Prince Satyavan. He had been exiled and was destined to die within a year. Despite knowing this, Savitri married him and undertook severe penance to save his life. Through her devotion and determination, she convinced Yama to bring her husband back to life.

Karwa Chauth story from 'Mahabharata'

Another well-known story from ancient India's Mahabharata period tells the origin of Karwa Chauth. According to the legend, when Arjuna went to meditate in the Nilgiri mountains of the Western Ghats in southern India, his wife Draupadi grew anxious and turned to Lord Krishna for help in protecting him.

Lord Krishna advised her to keep a fast for Arjuna’s safety, just as Goddess Parvati had once fasted for her husband, Lord Shiva. It is believed that Draupadi observed this fast during the Mahabharata war for Arjuna’s well-being.