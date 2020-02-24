Khajuraho Dance Festival And Everything You Need To Know About It

The Khajuraho Dance Festival is organized at the world-famous tourist destination Khajuraho by the government of Madhya Pradesh. The festival will be held from February 20 to February 26 this year. The Khajuraho Dance Festival is celebrated at the Western Group of Temples Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The Khajuraho Dance Festival starts at 7 pm every day.

Here is all you need to know about The Khajuraho Dance Festival

The Khajuraho Dance Festival is celebrated in the Hindu Mythology, Hindu These dance forms include Lord Shiva's Tandava, Lord Krishna’s Raas Leela with the Gopis. Apart from these legendary apsaras such as Menaka, Urvashi and Rambha will also be a part of these mesmerizing dances

The Khajuraho Dance Festival is organized by the Kala Parishad. At this festival, many popular classical dancers from across the nation perform. The most popular dance forms in India are presented at this festival by these professional dancers. Dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Kathak, temple dance of Odissi, Kuchipudi and Manipuri. The dance forms will also include the kathakali stage fights that keep the audience excited.

This Khajuraho Dance Festival showcases the beauty of human emotions in the form of dancing. The Khajuraho Dance Festival takes places at open-air auditoriums in the two most popular temples of Khajuraho, one is the Chitragupta temple and the other one is the Vishwanatha Temple. The Khajuraho Dance Festival is a remembrance to the heritage that is still very popular among visitors from across the globe.

How to reach Khajuraho?

By flight, Khajuraho city has an airport of its own. The domestic terminal is connected with the cities of India. The monuments are located about 12 kilometres from the airport. By rail, the city of Khajuraho city has its own railway station. The monuments are located about 5 kilometres from the Khajuraho station. The Khajuraho festival enjoys smooth connectivity by roads to various cities in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

