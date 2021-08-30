Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Celebrations On Aug 30; Festival History And Traditions Explained

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 falls on August 30. The Hindu festival honours Lord Krishna's birth. Janmashtami is celebrated in the country on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which is from July to August. The day Lord Krishna was born is known as Janmashtami. It is celebrated with great splendour and with ceremonies. It's also known as Gokulashtami or Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 celebrated today

Krishna, the human avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day to defeat Mathura's evil ruler, Kansa, the brother of Krishna's virtuous mother, Devaki, according to Hindu legend. The most lavish and colourful celebrations take place in the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna is said to have been born and spent his childhood. Hindus observe a fast and pray to Lord Krishna to honour this auspicious event. Flowers, diyas, and lights adorn people's homes. People can be spotted visiting temples dedicated to Krishna or Vishnu. The Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita are recited at temples on this day. People also paint or keep little footprints outside their doorways and kitchens. This is done as a metaphor for Krishna's entrance into their homes. Mumbai, Latur, Nagpur, and Pune are among the cities where the festival is most widely observed.

Janmashtami rituals and traditions for celebrating birth of Lord Krishna

Raslila is also performed by devotees to honour Krishna's love for Radha and to reenact scenes from his life. Rasa Lila is also known as Krishna Lila. It is a dance and drama convention that is held in many places. Rasa Lila is a popular custom in the Mathura region. It is also popular in northeastern Indian regions like Manipur and Assam, as well as parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The productions begin a few days before Janmashtami and are performed by several teams of amateur performers who are cheered on by their local communities. According to the legend, Lord Krishna was born at midnight. Hence, an infant Krishna idol is bathed and put in a cradle at midnight at temples.

Tradition of Dahi Handi

Every August or September, on the day after Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi is celebrated. People break the Dahi Handi on this day, which is a festive tradition. Dahi Handi literally translates to "earthen pot with yoghurt." The celebration takes its name from popular regional folklore about a baby Krishna. The folklore states that he would go out looking for milk products like yoghurt and butter, and people would hide their supplies high up out of reach of the baby. This annual Hindu ceremony is being celebrated in many Indian cities today. On Janamashtami, youth groups establish Govinda pathaks, which compete against one another for prize money. Every August, these groups, known as mandals or handis, walk about the region, attempting to break as many pots as possible.

History and significance of this festival

Krishna is the son of Devaki and Vasudeva Anakadundubhi. This day is celebrated especially by members of the Gaudiya Vaishnavism sect. Lord Krishna is known as the Supreme Personality of Godhead. Krishna was born in a stressful environment. It was a time when persecutors were widespread, freedoms were denied, evil was omnipresent, and his uncle King Kansa was threatening his life. As per the story, right after Krishna's birth in Mathura, his father Vasudeva Anakadundubhi transported him across the Yamuna to Krishna's foster parents Nanda and Yashoda in Gokul.

