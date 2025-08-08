Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Know Rituals, Timings And Significance Of The Day

Krishna Janmashtami is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. It falls on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, the celebrations will take place over two days, on August 15 and 16.

Janmashtami 2025: Nishita puja muhurat

According to the Vedic calendar, Ashtami tithi will start at 11:49 PM on August 15 and end at 9:34 PM on August 16. The auspicious time for Nishita puja will be from 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM on August 16.

Rituals and significance of Krishna Janmashtami:

Ritual

As per many reports, Devotees should clean and decorate their homes to celebrate the Lord’s birth. They can begin the day with an early morning bath and observe a fast as an act of devotion and respect. Offering sacred items such as milk, honey, and curd is considered auspicious. Other offerings may include new clothes, jewellery, sandalwood paste, fresh flowers, and tulsi leaves. Reciting bhajans and mantras, along with reading inspiring stories from Krishna’s life, can bring positivity into one’s life.