Labour Day 2022: Date, History & Significance Of International Labour Day

Every year on May 1, International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day in most countries is celebrated. It honours employees' contributions and sacrifices for society. In India, it is also called May Day. It came into prominence in India in the year 1923 after the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan organised the celebrations for the first time in the country, which were led by Comrade Singaravelar. A resolution was passed stating that on Labour Day, the government should grant everyone a national holiday and since then Labour Day has been celebrated every year.

Labour Day is celebrated throughout India under a variety of titles, including 'Kamgar din' or 'Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas' in Hindi, 'Uzhaopalar Naal' in Tamil and 'Kamgar Diwas' in Marathi. In the year 1923, the province of Madras in India celebrated its inaugural Labour Day. The 1st of May is also known as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day.

Public and government offices, schools and colleges are all closed on Labour Day in most countries. On this day, leaders are expected to make speeches and attend cultural events. Trade associations organise parades. Competitions are held for students to help them understand the need for equality in the workplace. Various events and programmes are held by the International Labour Organization to commemorate the day.

History of International Labour Day

The significance of the day stems back to when American employees began protesting against draconian labour regulations, infringement of workers' rights, bad working conditions, and horrible work hours. The Day is associated with labour unrest and consequent empowerment in the late 1800s. On this day, a police force opened fire, killing at least two striking employees who were demanding an 8-hour workday instead of a 16-hour workday. More employees joined the rallies after the infamous murder of peaceful protestors, and it wasn't until 1916 that the United States began to recognise eight-hour workdays.

Labour Day is observed in many European countries, including Sweden, France, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Germany and Italy. In South America, the day is celebrated in Panama, Cuba, Mexico, Guyana, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Labour Day is observed at various times throughout the year in Canada, the US and Australia.

