Labour Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Everything You Need To Know

Every year on May 1, people around the world observe May Day, commonly referred to as International Workers' Day or Labour Day. It is a day devoted to recognising the rights of workers, their contributions to social and economic progress, and their fight for decent working conditions and wages. It came into prominence in India in 1923.

History Of Labour Day

Workers' Day can be traced to the labour movement in the United States in the late 19th century, which called for an eight-hour workweek. Thousands of employees around the nation went on strike on May 1st, 1886, to protest their working conditions. When the protests in Chicago's Haymarket Square turned violent, a bomb was detonated there, killing both police and bystanders. The Haymarket Riot, which took place, came to represent the fight for fair labour laws and workers' rights. To honour the Haymarket Riot and promote the eight-hour workweek, the International Socialist Congress established May 1 as International Workers' Day in 1889. Since then, May Day has evolved into a worldwide celebration enjoyed by millions of people.

Significance Of Labour Day

Labour Day lies in recognizing the struggles and sacrifies made by workers throughout history to secure basic rights such as fair wage, safe working conditions, and the right to organise. This day is an opportunity to bring attention to social and economic problems like discrimination, injustice, and advocate for worker's right worldwide. It is also a time to celebrate the achievements of the labour movement and to remember the importance of solidarity in the fight for social and economic justice for all workers.

On this day, various trade unions and labour organizatios organise rallies, marches, and other events to highlight the issues and concern face by workers. Over all, May Day is a worldwide celebration of labour successes and the fight for fair wages and better working conditions. May Day serves as a reminder to both the government and the public to recognize and appreciate the contribution of the working class towards the growth and development of nation.