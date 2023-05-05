Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan Timings In India, Dos And Don'ts To Know

Lunar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, will be visible in most parts of India on May 5, 2023, depending on the weather and other factors. This astronomical event occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, causing the Moon to be dark for that period. Due to the eclipse, the moon will appear reddish or copper-coloured.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Timing and visibility of Chadra Grahan in India

The eclipse will be visible between 8:44 pm IST on May 5 and 1:01 am IST on May 6. The total duration of the eclipse will be around 4 hours and 18 minutes. The eclipse will be visible in Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru.

To witness the lunar eclipse, one needs to find a location with a clear view of the horizon, away from any bright lights or obstructions. The eclipse will start with the Moon slowly darkening as it passes through the Earth’s shadow, and it will reach its peak when the Moon is entirely within the Earth’s shadow.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Viewing Eclipse? Safety and precautions

Lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye. One can also use binoculars or a telescope to get a closer look. The eclipse will be visible from all parts of the Earth where the Moon is above the horizon at the time of the eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Know the Sutak kaal

The Sutak kaal is a period before and after certain auspicious events, including solar and lunar eclipses. During this period, people avoid certain activities such as eating food, drinking water and performing religious rituals. According to Dirk Panchang, the duration of the Sutak kaal during a lunar eclipse is generally considered to be nine hours.

This includes the time of the eclipse and the time before and after the eclipse. However, the Sutak kaal is not a mandatory requirement and varies among different communities and regions. It is ultimately up to the individual’s personal beliefs and practices whether or not they choose to observe the Sutak period during a lunar eclipse.