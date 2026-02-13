Maha Shivratri Vrat Niyam: Know What To Eat And Avoid During Fast

Mahashivratri Vrat Niyam: Know What To Eat And Avoid During Fast | Image: X

Mahashivratri is one of the most sacred and significant festivals in Hinduism. On this day, devotees offer special prayers to Lord Shiva. People believe that those who keep the Mahashivratri fast with sincere devotion receive Lord Shiva’s blessings. If you are observing this fast for the first time, it is very helpful to understand and follow a few important rules.

When is Mahashivratri in 2026?

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun will start on February 15 2026, at 5:04 pm. It will end on February 16, 2026, at 5:34 pm. As per Udayatithi, people will celebrate Mahashivratri on Monday, February 15, 2026.

Devotees will break the fast on February 16. The fasting break time will be from 6:33 am to 3:10 pm on February 16, 2026. People believe that worshipping Lord Shiva through fasting on this day brings special blessings.

Mahashivratri Vrat Niyam 2026

Wake up before sunrise on Mahashivratri.

Wear yellow clothes.

Take a fasting vow in front of Lord Shiva while holding water, akshat, and flowers in your hand.

Worship Lord Shiva during all four parts of the night, as it brings great blessings.

Offer milk, curd, ghee, and honey to the Shivalinga every hour.

Keep your body and mind pure throughout the fast.

Observe celibacy.

Stay away from anger, negativity, and wrong actions.

The most important rule of Mahashivratri is to stay awake all night.

On this sacred night, remaining awake and reciting the Shiv Purana removes all sins.

Break the Shivratri fast the next day after sunrise.

During Parana, first offer food to Lord Shiva, then donate to Brahmins, and finally eat simple Satvik food yourself.

What to eat during fasting?

You can eat apples, bananas, oranges, papayas, dates, and all kinds of dry fruits during the fast.

You can also enjoy sago khichdi or kheer, along with puris and pakodas made from buckwheat or water chestnut flour.

You can have boiled potato curry and roasted sweet potato as well.

To stay hydrated, drink milk, buttermilk, coconut water, and fresh fruit juice.

Use only rock salt in fasting meals.

What not to eat during fasting?

Do not eat any grains, including wheat, rice, pulses, or gram flour.

Do not add garlic or onion to your meals, even accidentally, as it can break the fast.

Do not use regular salt or turmeric in fasting dishes.

One should stay away from meat, alcohol, and any intoxicating substance on this day, whether practising fast or not.

Avoid arguments or conflicts throughout the day.

What is the significance of the Mahashivratri fast?

It is believed that fasting on this day helps remove obstacles to marriage, fulfils wishes, and brings happiness and peace into life. Unmarried women keep this fast to find a suitable husband, while married women observe it to ensure a joyful and harmonious married life.