Mahashivratri 2023: Dos And Don'ts To Follow During Fasting

Mahashivratri 2023 is one of the major Hindu festivals which is celebrated in the honour of Lord Shiva. On this auspicious day, many devotees don't just perform puja and visit temples but also observe fast which is also called vrat. It is considered a very sacred fast where people don't consume things like alcohol, tobacco, fast food etc.

Since the list of auspicious rituals to be performed on mahashivratri is detailed, there are certain rules which need to be kept in mind during the vrat. Hence, here we list some important dos and dont's for you to remember while fasting on Mahashivratri 2023.

Mahashivratri 2023: Dos for fasting

It is recommended to clean the house a day before observing the fast. It is considered that if we are about to offer our prayers, the place should be pure and dirt free.

Take an early morning bath on the day of mahashivratri before beginning your rituals.

While observing fast you can have fruits, milk, sabudaana, pumpkin, buckwheat, or water chestnut puris.

Perform rudraabhishek with curd, milk, honey, sugar, sandalwood.

Offer dhatura, bel patra, bhaang, ak flower and water (preferably Ganga jal ).

). Chant mahamrityunjay mantra.

One should always keep Goddess Parvati in mind while praying to Lord Shiva, as mahashivratri marks the union of these two deities.

Mahashivratri 2023: Don'ts for fasting