Mahashivratri Quotes In English To Share On This Auspicious Day

Maha Shivaratri is one of the major festivals which is observed in honour of Lord Shiva. On this day devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast. Devotees believe that by pleasing Lord Shankara on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with salvation. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Mahashivratri festival is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month. Check out these Mahashivratri quotes in English to share with your loved ones.

Mahashivratri Quotes in English

Om Namah Shivaya. Let us chant this powerful mantra of Lord Shiva on Shivaratri And May Lord Shiv bless everyone with happiness and prosperity

Shivaratri is the most auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Let us celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values and teachings of Lord Shiva. Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath!

May Lord Shiva grant you with generosity and patience.

Show your blessing and love your elders on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri.

Start the day by saying bam bam bhole. Happy Maha Shivaratri.

When you utter the name of God with utmost devotion, you get virtually transported to another world, where there is contentment. Hara Hara Mahadev.

Discover your hidden potential and your inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The mere utterance of OM Namah Shivaya with utmost devotion is substantial to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Anger he is, love he is, destructor he is and creator he is. Say bam bam bole.

We are only mere puppets in Shiva's hands.

Let us celebrate the Maha Shivratri night. The night of the Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords.

We saw his anger, we saw his fury, we saw his restlessness and maha Shivratri night calmed him down.

Celebrate the auspicious moonless night of Maha Shivratri in Shiva name.

Maha Shivratri is the dark night that will bring a new dawn.

Happy Shivaratri. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength on this Mahasivratri and always. Happy Mahashivratri 2021.

