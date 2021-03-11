Mahashivratri Quotes In Sanskrit To Share With Friends And Family

Mahashivratri is one of the oldest festivals celebrated across India in various forms. It is popularly believed that it was during this time that Lord Shiva consumed the poison that had emerged from the ocean to save the world. Devotees believe that observing fast and puja on this day will rid them of their past sins and that they will be blessed with salvation. On the contrary, another part of India believes this day to be the time that Shiva and Shakti merged and became one. As a result, many households celebrate their sacred union on this day. To continue the celebrations, here are some Mahashivratri quotes in Sanskrit to share with your loved ones.

Mahashivratri Quotes in Sanskrit

Namaam-Iisham-Iishaana Nirvaanna-Ruupam

Vibhum Vyaapakam Brahma-Veda-Svaruupam

Nijam Nirgunnam Nirvikalpam Niriiham

Cidaakaasham-Aakaasha-Vaasam Bhaje-[A]ham

Tussaara-Adri-Samkaasha-Gauram Gabhiram

Mano-Bhuuta-Kotti-Prabhaa-Shrii Shariiram

Sphuran-Mauli-Kallolinii Caaru-Ganggaa

Lasad-Bhaala-Baale[a-I]ndu Kanntthe Bhujanggaa

Na Jaanaami Yogam Japam Naiva Puujaam

Natoham Sadaa Sarvadaa Shambhu-Tubhyam

Jaraa-Janma-Duhkhau-[A]gha Taatapyamaanam

Prabho Paahi Aapanna-Maam-Iisha Shambho

Sarva Sugandha Sulepitha Lingam

Buddhi Vivaardhana Kaarana Lingam

Siddha Suraasura Vandhitha Lingam

Tatpranamaami Sadaashiva Lingam

On this day, devotees pay their respects to Lord Shiva by adhering to fasting and staying up at night to chant prayers and devotional songs. Temples are thronged with devotees, who offer puja to the Shivlingam and take bath at the holy river of Ganga early morning to purify themselves. In some parts of the country, dance forms like tandava and lasya are performed as they are believed to be the cosmic dance forms of Lord Shiva, after which the world was created.

