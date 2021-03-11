Last Updated:

Mahashivratri Quotes In Sanskrit To Share With Friends And Family

Mahashivratri is said to be one of the most powerful festivals as it celebrates the day Lord Shiva saved the world. Share Mahashivratri quotes in Sanskrit.

Mahashivratri is one of the oldest festivals celebrated across India in various forms. It is popularly believed that it was during this time that Lord Shiva consumed the poison that had emerged from the ocean to save the world. Devotees believe that observing fast and puja on this day will rid them of their past sins and that they will be blessed with salvation. On the contrary, another part of India believes this day to be the time that Shiva and Shakti merged and became one. As a result, many households celebrate their sacred union on this day. To continue the celebrations, here are some Mahashivratri quotes in Sanskrit to share with your loved ones.

Mahashivratri Quotes in Sanskrit

  • “à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤žà¥à¤œà¤¯à¤¾à¤¯ à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¨à¥€à¤²à¤•à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¶à¤‚à¤­à¤µà¥‡
    à¤…à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¥‡à¤·à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ”

 

  • à¤•à¤°à¤šà¤°à¤£à¤•à¥ƒà¤¤à¤‚ à¤µà¤¾à¤•à¥ à¤•à¤¾à¤¯à¤œà¤‚ à¤•à¤°à¥à¤®à¤œà¤‚ à¤µà¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤µà¤£à¤¨à¤¯à¤¨à¤œà¤‚ à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤§à¤‚ à¥¤
    à¤µà¤¿à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¤‚ à¤µà¤¿à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¤‚ à¤µà¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥‡à¤¤à¤¤à¥ à¤•à¥à¤·à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤µ à¤œà¤¯ à¤œà¤¯ à¤•à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤¬à¥à¤§à¥‡ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ à¤¶à¤®à¥à¤­à¥‹ à¥¥

 

  •  à¤•à¤°à¥à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¤—à¥Œà¤°à¤‚ à¤•à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤µà¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤‚
    à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¤®à¥ à¤­à¥à¤œà¤—à¥‡à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤®à¥ à¥¤
    à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ƒà¤¦à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥‡
    à¤­à¤µà¤‚ à¤­à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥€à¤¸à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¤‚ à¤¨à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¤¿ à¥¥

 

  • à¥ à¤¤à¤¤à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¯ à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤®à¤¹à¥‡ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ à¤§à¥€à¤®à¤¹à¤¿
    à¤¤à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¥‹ à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤ƒ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤šà¥‹à¤¦à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¥¥

 

  • à¤¡à¤®à¤¡à¥à¤¡à¤®à¤¡à¥à¤¡à¤®à¤¡à¥à¤¡à¤® à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤¦à¤µà¤¡à¥à¤¡à¤®à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¯à¤‚
    à¤šà¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤šà¤‚à¤¡à¤¤à¤¾à¤‚à¤¡à¤µà¤‚ à¤¤à¤¨à¥‹à¤¤à¥ à¤¨à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤® à¥¥

 

  • à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤•à¤‚ à¤¯à¤œà¤¾à¤®à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¸à¥à¤—à¤¨à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤‚ à¤ªà¥à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤µà¤°à¥à¤§à¤¨à¤®à¥
    à¤‰à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤•à¤®à¤¿à¤µ à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤§à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤°à¥à¤®à¥à¤•à¥à¤·à¥€à¤¯ à¤®à¤¾à¤½à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥

 

  • à¤“à¤® à¤ˆà¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¨à¤®:à¥¤à¥¤
    à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤°à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥à¤°à¥Œà¤‚ à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¥¤à¥¤

 

  • à¤Šà¤ à¤¹à¥Œà¤‚ à¤œà¥‚à¤‚ à¤¸: à¤Šà¤ à¤­à¥à¤°à¥à¤­à¤µ: à¤¸à¥à¤µ: à¤Šà¤ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤•à¤‚ à¤¯à¤œà¤¾à¤®à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¸à¥à¤—à¤¨à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤‚ à¤ªà¥à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤µà¤°à¥à¤§à¤¨à¤®à¥à¥¤
    à¤Šà¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤•à¤®à¤¿à¤µ à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤§à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤°à¥à¤®à¥à¤•à¥à¤·à¥€à¤¯ à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¥ƒà¤¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤Šà¤ à¤­à¥à¤µ: à¤­à¥‚: à¤¸à¥à¤µ: à¤Šà¤ à¤¸: à¤œà¥‚à¤‚ à¤¹à¥Œà¤‚ à¤Šà¤à¥¤à¥¤

 

  • Namaam-Iisham-Iishaana Nirvaanna-Ruupam
    Vibhum Vyaapakam Brahma-Veda-Svaruupam
    Nijam Nirgunnam Nirvikalpam Niriiham
    Cidaakaasham-Aakaasha-Vaasam Bhaje-[A]ham

 

  • Tussaara-Adri-Samkaasha-Gauram Gabhiram
    Mano-Bhuuta-Kotti-Prabhaa-Shrii Shariiram
    Sphuran-Mauli-Kallolinii Caaru-Ganggaa
    Lasad-Bhaala-Baale[a-I]ndu Kanntthe Bhujanggaa

 

  • Na Jaanaami Yogam Japam Naiva Puujaam
    Natoham Sadaa Sarvadaa Shambhu-Tubhyam
    Jaraa-Janma-Duhkhau-[A]gha Taatapyamaanam
    Prabho Paahi Aapanna-Maam-Iisha Shambho

 

  • Sarva Sugandha Sulepitha Lingam
    Buddhi Vivaardhana Kaarana Lingam
    Siddha Suraasura Vandhitha Lingam
    Tatpranamaami Sadaashiva Lingam

 

On this day, devotees pay their respects to Lord Shiva by adhering to fasting and staying up at night to chant prayers and devotional songs. Temples are thronged with devotees, who offer puja to the Shivlingam and take bath at the holy river of Ganga early morning to purify themselves. In some parts of the country, dance forms like tandava and lasya are performed as they are believed to be the cosmic dance forms of Lord Shiva, after which the world was created.

