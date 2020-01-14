Makar Sankranti 2020: Recipes Of Festive Desserts And Dishes To Try

Makar Sankranti is the harvest festival of India. It is known as Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujrat, Bihu in Assam, and Poush Parbon in West Bengal. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. This auspicious day is also celebrated differently in parts of India. You can see beautiful kites that are flown all over. During Makar Sankranti, delicious traditional delicacies are prepared. Let’s take a look at some of the recipes and how to prepare them. Here are various Makar Sankranti desserts and Makar Sankranti dishes:

Puran Poli

This is another mouth-watering dish that is prepared by Maharashtrians during Makar Sankranti. Although Puran Poli originated in Maharashtra, it is loved by people from all around India and everyone makes it. Puran from the Poli is made with a mixture of mashed chana dal cooked with jaggery and cardamom powder.

Ingredients for Puran Poli:

1 cup Split Bengal gram (chana dal)

3/4th cup Jaggery

A pinch of Saffron

¼ teaspoon Cardamom Powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder

How to Prepare?

Boil the chana dal.

grind the dal using a Grinder and Blender.

Take a pan, add dal, grated jaggery, cardamom powder, saffron, and nutmeg powder. Mix well.

Stir constantly till the mixture is dry. Remove and let the mixture dry. Divide the mixture into equal portions.

Add flour, ghee, and water to get the perfect dough. Divide the dough into equal portions.

Roll out the dough, add the Puran stuffing, cover and seal the edges.

Cook the Puran Poli in a Tawa.

Serve hot.

Sarso ka Saag from Punjab

This is a special winter delicacy from Punjab. It is made using mustard leaves and other green leafy vegetables. Let’s take a look at how to make this dish:

Ingredients:

4 bunches of fresh mustard leaves

1 bunch of fresh spinach

5 tablespoons Olive oil

Sliced ginger

6-7 cloves of Garlic

2 medium onions

3-4 Green chillies

Salt

Procedure

Heat oil, add ginger, garlic, and onion. Sauté for 3-4 minutes.

Add the chopped mustard leaves, spinach to the pan and stir.

Add salt and cook till the greens are cooked completely

Grind the cooked greens using a blender

Put the paste to a pan and simmer for 2-3 minutes

Serve hot

Sakkarai Pongal from Tamil Nadu

Sakkarai Pongal is also known as Sweet Pongal. It is a delicacy from South India. A traditional Pongal recipe is prepared using rice, jaggery, cashew and moong dal.

Ingredients

½ cup of rice

½ cup moong dal

½ cup grated jaggery

A pinch of cardamom powder

3-4 tablespoon ghee

1-2 tablespoon cashew nuts

Chopped coconut pieces

Preparation