English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 07:53 IST

Makar Sankranti 2024: Date, significance, traditions, food of the festival

Makar Sankranti reflects the diversity of cultural traditions in India, showcasing regional variations while uniting people in the spirit of festivity.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Makar Sankranti 2024
Makar Sankranti 2024 | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Makar Sankranti is a significant Hindu festival, which marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). Celebrated on January 14th or 15th every year, Makar Sankranti holds cultural, religious, and agricultural importance in various regions of India. Falling on the 15th this year, the festival signifies the end of winter and the beginning of longer, warmer days.

Significance of the festival

Makar Sankranti, like Lohri and Pongal, is a time of celebration. For most parts of India, this period is the early stages of the Rabi crop and agricultural cycle, where crops have already been sown and the hard work in the fields is over. The time thus signifies a period of socialising and families enjoying each other's company, taking care of the cattle, and celebrating together.

Makar Sankranti traditions | Image: Pixabay

Traditions associated with Makar Sankranti

Here are some traditions associated with Makar Sankranti that gets the community together.

Kite flying

One of the most popular traditions associated with Makar Sankranti is kite flying. People across India engage in friendly and competitive kite battles, filling the sky with vibrant colors. The festival brings communities together for this joyful and spirited activity.

Kite flying | Image: Unsplash

Holy dip

Taking a dip in holy rivers, especially the Ganges, Yamuna, and Godavari, is a common ritual during Makar Sankranti. Devotees believe that the act cleanses the soul and brings blessings.

Offering prayers

Devotees visit temples to offer prayers to the sun god, Surya. Special prayers and pujas are conducted, seeking blessings for a prosperous and auspicious year.

Distributing Sweets

Like many Indian festivals, Makar Sankranti involves the exchange of sweets and traditional dishes. People share homemade delicacies with friends, family, and neighbours as a symbol of joy and goodwill.

Foods enjoyed during Makar Sankranti

Like every festival, Makar Sankranti is marked by delicious foods. Foods that are enjoyed with family and friends

Til sweets

Til-based sweets such as til ladoo and til chikki are popular during Makar Sankranti. Sesame seeds are considered auspicious and are believed to bring warmth to the body during winter.

Til laddu | Image: Unsplash

Gur delicacies

Jaggery holds cultural significance during Makar Sankranti. Various sweets like gur ki kheer, gur rewri, and gur til paag are prepared to celebrate the festival.

Khichdi

A simple dish made with rice and lentils, khichdi holds traditional significance during Makar Sankranti. It symbolises simplicity, unity, and the coming together of different elements.

Advertisement

Published January 4th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement