Updated January 15th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

Bihu, Lohri, Pongal, Gudi Padwa: The many faces of Makar Sankranti in India

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of festivities in India. The auspicious occasion is celebrated with much pomp and show across the country.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Makar Sankranti
Makar Sankranti | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Makar Sankranti is one of the most significant days in Hindu calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 15. As per Vedic astrology, the occasion is marked when the Sun enters Makar Rashi (Capricorn zodiac sign). On this day, taking a dip in the holy river Ganges and donating to the poor have a special significance. Lore goes that performing these rituals helps the devotee get rid of all their sins. However, the day is observed as different festivals in different states across India. Here is how Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India.

Bihu

Bihu | Pinterest

Bihu in Assam is one of the most cheerful festivals of Assam that signifies the change of seasons. The festival is celebrated for seven days and is primarily identified as the harvest festival in the state. 

Pongal

Pongal is a four-day festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. It is observed to thank Surya for showering the land with profuse agriculture. At the beginning of the festival, the very first harvest is offered to the Sun god.  The state also witness the famous bull-taming festival of Jallikattu.

Lohri

Lohiri | Pinterest

The auspicious festival of Lohri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp by the Hindu and Sikh communities of Haryana and Punjab. Also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, the tradition of lighting a bonfire either outside their homes or in an open area, using wood and cow dung cakes. The day also marks the harvesting of the crops produced which is used to prepare bhog. 

Ugaadi

The festival of Ugaadi is celebrated in Karnataka. It is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar in the month of Chaitra. 

Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa | Pinterest

Gudi Padwa marks the arrival of spring and the reaping of Rabi crops. According to some beliefs, it's the day when Lord Brahma created time and the universe. The festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated with colourful floor decorations called rangoli.

Uttarayan 

Uttarayan in Gujarat is a time of great merry-making and the festival also marks the beginning of the harvest season. The day also marks Kite flying which is traditionally closely linked to the festival.

Published January 4th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

