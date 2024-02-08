English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Makar Sankranti 2024: Why Eating Sesame Seeds Is Important On This Harvest Festival?

Although each state in India has its unique way of celebrating Makar Sankranti, it is common for them to use sesame seeds.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
seasame seeds
seasame seeds | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival is just around the corner and everyone is busy with the preparations. Celebrated on January 15 every year across India, the festival is believed to mark the end of winter as per the Hindu calendar. Although each state in India has its unique way of celebrating the festival, it is common for them to use sesame seeds.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

History of sesame seeds

According to Hindu mythology, sesame seeds were formed by Lord Vishnu’s sweat when he was furious with Hiranyakashipu for torturing his son. Some Hindu scriptures claim that Lord Vishnu’s sweat from the Samundra Manthan was showered as sesame seeds. They are regarded as the purest kind of food that has been blessed by the gods and are a part of Lord Vishnu’s body.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Importance of sesame seeds on Makar Sankranti

Sesame seeds are known as "til" in Hindi, and they have a significant connection to the Sun god. This connection is a sign of their importance in the harvest festival. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Surya is the source of all energy and life, and sesame seeds are believed to be a source of solar energy. Therefore, consuming sesame seeds on this day is a way to ask for blessings from Lord Surya.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Also in Hindu tradition, donating black sesame seeds is considered to get rid of negativity in the home. On this auspicious occasion, everyone in the family takes a bath with sesame seeds. Devotees offer black and white sesame seeds, rice, and lentils in a bowl to Lord Surya while reciting a prayer. On this day, devotees cook khichdi and serve it with rewri, made up of black and white sesame seeds. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 00:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement