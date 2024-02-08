Makar Sankranti 2024: Why Eating Sesame Seeds Is Important On This Harvest Festival?

Advertisement

Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival is just around the corner and everyone is busy with the preparations. Celebrated on January 15 every year across India, the festival is believed to mark the end of winter as per the Hindu calendar. Although each state in India has its unique way of celebrating the festival, it is common for them to use sesame seeds.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

History of sesame seeds

According to Hindu mythology, sesame seeds were formed by Lord Vishnu’s sweat when he was furious with Hiranyakashipu for torturing his son. Some Hindu scriptures claim that Lord Vishnu’s sweat from the Samundra Manthan was showered as sesame seeds. They are regarded as the purest kind of food that has been blessed by the gods and are a part of Lord Vishnu’s body.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Sesame seeds are known as "til" in Hindi, and they have a significant connection to the Sun god. This connection is a sign of their importance in the harvest festival. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Surya is the source of all energy and life, and sesame seeds are believed to be a source of solar energy. Therefore, consuming sesame seeds on this day is a way to ask for blessings from Lord Surya.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Also in Hindu tradition, donating black sesame seeds is considered to get rid of negativity in the home. On this auspicious occasion, everyone in the family takes a bath with sesame seeds. Devotees offer black and white sesame seeds, rice, and lentils in a bowl to Lord Surya while reciting a prayer. On this day, devotees cook khichdi and serve it with rewri, made up of black and white sesame seeds.

