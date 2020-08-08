Nagasaki Day Posters To Share On Social Media To Extend Awareness Against War

Nagasaki Day is observed on August 9 every year to in the memory of all the innocent people and children who were killed during the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombing. The United States had dropped an atomic bomb on the Nagasaki city of Japan in 1945 during World War II. Nagasaki Day 2020 aims to memorialise the 80,000 people killed during the bombing. It is recognised to promote peace and harmony politics against the war and create awareness about the fulmination of nuclear weapons and the effects of nuclear energy. Here are Nagasaki Day images you can share to extend your support towards the day.

History of Nagasaki Day

In 1945, on August 9, the United States dropped an atomic bomb named "Fat Man" on Nagasaki at 11:02 a.m., almost 1,650 feet above the city. Nagasaki was a shipbuilding centre of Japan, the very industry intended for destruction. The nuclear bomb explosion unleashed the comparable force of 22,000 tons of Trinitrotoluene (TNT). The hills that surrounded Nagasaki contained the lethal force.

Exactly three days prior to the Nagasaki bomb attack, on 6th August 1945, the United States had stationed an atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The nuclear explosion caused by the US due to the bombing wiped out 90% of the city. The attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki marked the first time for atomic bombs in warfare.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bomb attack Timeline