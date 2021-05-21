National Anti Terrorism Day 2021 Date, Significance, History And Pledge

Every year on May 21, India observes National Anti-Terrorism Day. This day is marked to remember the death anniversary of India's youngest former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi who served the term from 1984 until 1989. Here is more information about National Anti Terrorism day 2021 theme, history and significance.

When is National Anti Terrorism day 2021?

May 21st, 2021

National Anti Terrorism day significance

The purpose of National Anti-Terrorism Day is to promote public awareness about the fact that terrorism has no religion. To spread the message of brotherhood, peace, and harmony. To declare that terrorism, in any form, shall never be practised. It is observed in order to make young minds aware that terrorism is immoral and that they should never fall victim to terrorists in any way.

National Anti Terrorism day history

Rajiv Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister, was assassinated at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991, by a suicide bomber. The President of the Congress Party was then in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the state's assembly elections. After the assassination of his mother and India's first lady Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, he was chosen Prime Minister in 1984. Rajiv Gandhi was a professional pilot and had transitioned to politics and had become a Prime Minister.

During Rajiv Gandhi's campaign, a woman who was a suicide bomber and an internal member of the Liberation of Tamil Tiger Eelam (LTTE), a known terrorist organisation, met him.

During the assassination, 25 people were killed, including the country's youngest Prime Minister. Over the years, India has mourned the passing of Rajiv Gandhi. Following the tragic events of that year, the National Anti-Terrorism Day was commemorated every year to ensure that no other innocent individual is killed by terrorism and violence.

National Anti Terrorism Day Pledge

On the occasion of National Anti-Terrorism Day, the government and numerous other organisations hold numerous events, programmes, and campaigns to educate people about living a peaceful life without indulging in any terrorist actions. To cultivate a sense of nationalism/national integration, as well as enhance understanding of how to defend themselves. On this day, a pledge is taken in all government and private offices, as well as various corporate ventures, and it is as follows:

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."

