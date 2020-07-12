National Beans ‘N’ Franks Day History: Know Its Origin, Meaning & How It Is Celebrated

National Bean 'N' Frank Day is celebrated on July 13, every year in the United States. The special food day is observed to celebrate the originality of America's one of the early invented comfort foods. Bean 'N' Franks is also called Beanie Weenies. It is basically a dish that can be the main item or a side platter. Often served in casual settings, it is similar to pork and beans, but substitutes hot dogs or frankfurters for pork. Check out its history, significance and celebration of National Bean 'N' Frank Day.

National Bean 'N' Frank Day History

Dating back to the civil war era, baked beans emerged in the United States. However, the exact origination of the concept of combining hot dogs and baked beans is still unknown. In the 1980s, this food combination was sold in cans. Beanee Weenee is a food joint owned by Van Camp that sells a canned version of the dish. They were one of the early sellers. Other brands are sold under alternative names such as Franks & Beans.

National Bean 'N' Frank Day Significance

Baked bins are a staple of the chuckwagon. Even though frank beans' original creation is unknown, the day is celebrated to pay respect to its invention. Apart from the United States, the recipes of frank beans are found around the world. Beans and franks enjoy wide popularity. Beans and franks go well with many sides and main dishes. Namely, coleslaw, grilled corn on the cob, and vegetable kabobs. Add some iced tea and pie to complete the meal.

National Bean 'N' Frank Day Celebration

There is no specific way or format to celebrate the day. Countries and groups around the globe celebrate the day with their own different style. You can have a picnic or cookout. One can also make their favourite beans ‘n’ franks recipe and share it with the world. On this day, most of the food joints and restaurants have varied offers and a special menu just for franks and beans. Social media is also bombarded with photos, videos, and recipes of franks and beans on the National Bean 'N' Frank Day.

